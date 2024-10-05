Watch Now
Packers suspend wide receiver Romeo Doubs for Sunday's game

David Richard/AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) stands on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cleveland. The Packers won 23-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will be without one of their top wide receivers for Sunday's game against Rams in Los Angeles.

Romeo Doubs has been suspended by the organization for conduct detrimental to the team. Doubs was at practice on Wednesday, but did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday due to 'personal reasons'.

Here is a statement from Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst:

“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week’s game,” said Gutekunst. “His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action. While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week.”

Doubs has the second-most receiving yards and receptions on the team, only trailing Jayden Reed in both categories.

