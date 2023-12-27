Packers suspend cornerback Jaire Alexander for one game for 'conduct detrimental to the team'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers said Wednesday they have suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander for one game for "conduct detrimental to the team."

"The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly," General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Jaire's actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step. As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future."

Matt Scheidman of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Alexander was not one of the game captains for the Packers' game against the Carolina Panthers. But Schneidman said Alexander called and won the coin toss on his own, and almost messed it up.

"I told them [the referees] that, I said I want our defense to be out there," Alexander told reporters on Sunday. "And they all looked at me like I was crazy. And I'm like, 'I mean it's pretty simple what I said. Like I want the defense to be out there.' They like, 'you mean defer?' And I'm like, 'yeah, I guess.'"