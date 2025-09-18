UPDATE: Packers TE Tucker Kraft could play Sunday after 'tweaking' knee at Thursday's practice

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Despite injuring his knee during Thursday's practice, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Brown.

Kraft suffered "just a little knee tweak," according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Tucker Kraft suffered just a little knee tweak, source says, a little scare. He checked out OK. https://t.co/fP6jbSontL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2025

The Athletic reports that Kraft could play Sunday, but how he performs in Friday's practice could impact his status.

Tucker Kraft only "tweaked" his knee and could still play Sunday against the Browns, sources tell me and @DMRussini. Nothing definitive about Sunday in Cleveland, as how Kraft feels tomorrow will be important. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 18, 2025

__________________________

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice, according to multiple reports including NFL Network.

The emerging star will undergo tests to determine the severity, but early indications are that it's not season-ending.

#Packers TE Tucker Kraft, who had his breakout game against the #Commanders with 124 yards and a TD, suffered a left knee injury in today’s practice, per The Insiders.



Kraft will have it fully evaluated, but the belief is it’s not a long-term issue. pic.twitter.com/ZTy1kPYCVH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2025

Kraft was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant.

The third-year tight end is coming off a breakout game last Thursday night against the Commanders when he racked up seven catches for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown.