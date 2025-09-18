Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: Packers TE Tucker Kraft could play Sunday after 'tweaking' knee at Thursday's practice

Morry Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Tucker Kraft during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Despite injuring his knee during Thursday's practice, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Brown.

Kraft suffered "just a little knee tweak," according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The Athletic reports that Kraft could play Sunday, but how he performs in Friday's practice could impact his status.

__________________________

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice, according to multiple reports including NFL Network.

The emerging star will undergo tests to determine the severity, but early indications are that it's not season-ending.

Kraft was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant.

The third-year tight end is coming off a breakout game last Thursday night against the Commanders when he racked up seven catches for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown.

