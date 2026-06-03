Packers star edge rusher Micah Parsons emphasizes patience in return from ACL injury

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the first time since the locker room cleanout at the season's end, Packers star edge rusher Micah Parsons spoke Wednesday about his recovery from a torn ACL.

He stressed the importance of patience during his recovery process.

“Just do the research and the data, there's no good outcomes with players coming back early from ACL,” Parsons said.

Parsons underwent ACL surgery on December 29. He revealed he also needed a meniscus cleanup, and that he will need 9 months before he resumes any football activity, which would be September 29 — though he hesitated to set an exact date.

“The goal for me is to complete the season, not no relapse, not no and playoffs and pushing towards a championship. The goal isn't for me to go out there and re-hurt myself trying to force myself to be back in the first few games,” he explained.

Even though it’s been more than six months since he tore his ACL, he says it’s still hard to accept. But he’s learned to have fun with the process, trying to get back to where he once was athletically.

“I haven't accepted it yet, but I work hard as hell every day trying to make sure that I will be better when it comes out of this,” he said.

Parsons believes the defensive line will be able to hold it down until he’s back on the field and is very high on Lukas Van Ness' potential for this season, saying he could turn into a fan favorite.

“You know, I believe in him. I think sometimes he listens to y'all and that gets to him, but, uh, I think he can be as great as he wants to be,” Parsons stated.

Looking ahead to his return, Parsons and his teammates have already discussed their excitement to “throw up the number one” again.

“When I’m working out, I think about how I can get back with my friends, my brothers, and just all that. There’s a real, beautiful side to that,” he said.

On fitting into new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s system, Parsons said he told the staff he's okay with everything and just wants to win.

