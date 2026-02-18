Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia stepping down, team says

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is stepping down, the team announced Tuesday.

The 65-year-old Bisaccia had been with Green Bay for four seasons and also served as the team's assistant head coach.

“After taking some time to reflect over the last few weeks, I have made the decision to step down as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator of the Green Bay Packers,” Bisaccia said in a statement.

“I am incredibly grateful to Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, Ed Policy and Mark Murphy for their unwavering trust and support throughout my time in Green Bay," he continued. "I am also thankful to the players for their consistent work and relentless effort to improve every single day. I would like to thank everyone in the organization for their dedication and commitment. The people in this building make it a special place to work."

Rich Bisaccia steps down as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 18, 2026

“While we are disappointed to lose a person and coach as valuable as Rich, we respect his decision to step down from the Packers,” head coach Matt LaFleur said in a statement. “Rich was a tremendous resource to me and our entire coaching staff who had a profound impact on our players and our culture throughout the building."

"We can’t thank him enough for his contributions to our team over the last four years." LaFleur continued. "We wish Rich, his wife, Jeanne, and the rest of their family all the best moving forward.”

This means the Packers will have two new coordinators next season; former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley also left to take the head coaching job in Miami.