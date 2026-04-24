Packers sign wide receiver Jayden Reed to extension, per report

GREEN BAY — Jayden Reed isn't leaving the Green & Gold anytime soon.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers and the wide receiver have agreed to a 3-year extension worth $50 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed and the Packers now have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $50.25 million in new money, including $20 million guaranteed, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ian Grutman. pic.twitter.com/O9e0pqOy2S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2026

Due to injury, Reed only played in seven games last season, catching 19 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown. However, in his first two years in the NFL before that, Reed led the Packers in receiving yards.

