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Packers sign wide receiver Jayden Reed to extension, per report

Packers Reed Football
Matt Slocum/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers' Jayden Reed plays during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Packers Reed Football
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GREEN BAY — Jayden Reed isn't leaving the Green & Gold anytime soon.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Packers and the wide receiver have agreed to a 3-year extension worth $50 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Due to injury, Reed only played in seven games last season, catching 19 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown. However, in his first two years in the NFL before that, Reed led the Packers in receiving yards.

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