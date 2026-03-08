Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Packers sign OL Sean Rhyan to extension, his agency says

Ryan Sun/AP
Green Bay Packers guard Sean Rhyan (75) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers are signing offensive lineman Sean Rhyan to a three-year extension, his agency tweeted Sunday.

The deal is worth up to $39 million and comes with an $11 million signing bonus, according to multiple reports.

Rhyan, a former third-round pick out of UCLA, has started 28 games at various positions over four seasons with the Packers.

Earlier in his career Rhyan primarily played both at left and right guard, but emerged as the Packers best option at center following Eglton Jenkins' injury last season.

Speaking at the NFL Combine last month, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said he thought Rhyan played at a "very high level" after transitioning to the center position.

"He's just a really physical, strong guy," Gutekunst added.

Packers Giants Football
Green Bay Packers guard Sean Rhyan (75) with teammates at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

This move signifies the Packers may move on from Jenkins, who has been one of the team's top offensive linemen for nearly a decade since his rookie year in 2019.

The 30-year-old is due to count more than $24 million against Green Bay's salary cap in 2026, but cutting him would save the Packers nearly $20 million according to OverTheCap.

