Packers shareholder meeting draws thousands to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — On Monday thousands gathered for the annual Green Bay Packers shareholder meeting.

Fans heard from President Mark Murphy and other team officials on the Packers' business and revenues over the last year.

According to the home office, 7,825 people attended the meeting in person and 1,200 attended virtually.

Big news for @packers fans: on the morning of the team’s annual shareholder’s meeting, the team announced it has acquired ⁦@Chzheadfactory⁩, the company that created the Cheesehead worn around the world! ⁦@tmj4⁩ pic.twitter.com/aRV0zDfgFd — SUSAN KIM (@SusanKim4) July 24, 2023

We have heard the team's profits fell almost 12 percent last season from 2021, mainly because of a home game having moved to London and no home playoff games.

As the only publicly-owned team nationwide, the Pack has this meeting every year to disclose such numbers.

It started at 11 a.m.

The Packers provided this information about Monday's shareholder meeting: