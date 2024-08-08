Packers rookie safety Evan Williams making the most of his opportunities

GREEN BAY (NBC 26 — After finishing with 11 of them in his first year as a starter, Packers quarterback Jordan Love isn't known for throwing interceptions.

However, in Wednesday's practice, on the last play rookie fourth rounder Evan Williams out of Oregon leaped up for a pass in the end zone intended for wide receiver Christian Watson and came down with the takeaway.

"I thought it was fantastic," said Packers safety Xavier McKinney. "I thought he did a great job of finishing practice the right way. It was a great high-point (interception). I think he's been doing great things for us as a defense.

For Williams, he's had a few interceptions in camp and he always seems to be around the ball. However, he didn't have too many interceptions in college, only four of them in 5 years split between his college playing days starting at Fresno State and finishing with the Ducks.

"I truly just kind of blank out whenever the ball is in the air," Williams said. "It's kind of just like you got to have an instinctive just go get it mentality especially when it's catchable."

2024 second rounder Javon Bullard has started the last few practices opposite of Xavier McKinney. However, nobody has been named the starter yet and Williams is enjoying the competition.

"I think it's brought the best out of both of us," Williams said. "it puts that extra room to really get in the film room, really just be a student of the game just so you can get that little edge in processing. Just be a little faster to react and put yourself in the way of plays because you don't get many in the course of a practice."

Starter or not, Williams isn't taking anything, especially his time on the field for granted. His teammate at Oregon, Khyree Jackon who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, passed away in a car crash last month.

"It definitely crushed me in the moment and still hurts today," said the rookie safety. "I'm just trying to let it serve as a reminder to love the people around you. Don't take any of these moments with your teammates for granted, they're some of the best moments in your life when you look back on it. I just try to keep him in my thoughts always and just let him serve as positive reminder."