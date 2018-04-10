Packers rollout their '100 season' celebration plan

GREEN BAY, Wis - The Green Bay Packers are celebrating '100 season' as a franchise this year and they have rolled out a number of big events to commemorate the affair.

"Lambeau Field Live" will begin touring the state in June. The exhibit will bring the excitement of the packers home stadium to Summerfest, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, EAA AirVenture, the Wisconsin State Fair, and Taste of Madison.

"The Packers Experience" will kickoff with the beginning of training camp. The free fan friendly event will include live music, a replica of the teams locker room, youth football clinics, and a number of question and answer sessions. "The Packers Expierence" will begin July 26th and run for four days.

In August of 2019 the team will release the "100 Seasons Book" celebrating the history of the franchise in print as well as through photographs.