Packers releasing cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to NFL Network

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers are releasing cornerback Jaire Alexander.

According to Ian Rapoport, a national insider for NFL Network, the team and Alexander agreed to explore a potential trade, as well as a restructured contract, but decided to part ways in the end.

The seven-year-pro was due $17.5M in 2025, according to Over The Cap.

The Packers drafted Alexander, 28, in the first round in 2018.

Alexander has dealt with multiple injuries in recent years. Over the last four seasons, he has played in 34 of Green Bay's last 67 regular season games.

Alexander has recorded 287 total tackles and 12 interceptions throughout his seven-year career in Green Bay.