Watch Now
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers releasing cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to NFL Network

Steelers Packers Football
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 3. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Steelers Packers Football
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers are releasing cornerback Jaire Alexander.

According to Ian Rapoport, a national insider for NFL Network, the team and Alexander agreed to explore a potential trade, as well as a restructured contract, but decided to part ways in the end.

The seven-year-pro was due $17.5M in 2025, according to Over The Cap.

The Packers drafted Alexander, 28, in the first round in 2018.

Alexander has dealt with multiple injuries in recent years. Over the last four seasons, he has played in 34 of Green Bay's last 67 regular season games.

Alexander has recorded 287 total tackles and 12 interceptions throughout his seven-year career in Green Bay.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan