Packers release OL Elgton Jenkins, per reports

After trading Rashan Gary, their first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Monday morning, the Packers released 2019 second-round pick offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, Monday afternoon, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Source: Packers are releasing two-time Pro-Bowl center Elgton Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/JBhVmW9p25 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Jenkins was a stalwart on the Packers’ offensive line, starting 94 games in his career and earning Pro Bowl honors twice, in 2020 and 2022.

Jenkins signed a four-year deal worth $68 million in 2022. This past season, after moving to center, Jenkins started nine games before fracturing his leg in their loss to the Eagles in Week 10.

Per Over the Cap, the Packers will save $19.5 million in cap space with this move.

