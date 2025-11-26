Packers release kicker Lucas Havrisik, who set a franchise record last month

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brandon McManus appears to be the Packers kicker moving forward.

Green Bay Wednesday waived kicker Lucas Havrisik, who appeared in three games this season.

Havrisik was a perfect 10-10 on kicks in his first two games (4-4 on field goals, 6-6 on extra points), including a franchise record 61-yard field goal against the Cardinals on October 19.

However, he struggled in windy conditions against the Giants two weeks ago, missing two of his three attempted extra points. He hasn't kicked since.

Havrisik made headlines last month when he told reporters he considered giving up football and taking up substitute teaching, something he had done in the past.

"I've done substitute teaching in the past and coaching," he said following his season debut on Oct. 12. "I moved to Cleveland recently, and I was like, 'I've got to get outside, do something. I can't sit down all day.'"

"(I'm) very happy to be here and play some football," Havrisik added.

Mike Roemer/AP Green Bay Packers kicker Lucas Havrisik (35) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

McManus, meanwhile, has had a rockier season this year compared to last. He's missed three games with a quad injury and has made just 14-20 field goals after going 20-21 in 11 games last year.

McManus performed better in last week's win over the Vikings, making all five of his kick attempts.

The 34-year-old veteran signed a three-year, $15.3 million contract with the Packers in the offseason.

Mike Roemer/AP Green Bay Packers place kicker Brandon McManus (17) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

OTHER ROSTER MOVES

Notably, the Packers did not activate Jayden Reed off injured reserve, meaning the star receiver won't return for Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown in Detroit. Reed has been out since Week 2 with a broken collarbone and a foot injury.

Green Bay also signed WR Will Sheppard from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated LB Jamon Johnson and DB Jaylin Simpson from the practice squad for Thursday's game.

Click here to see the team's full injury report.