Packers quarterback Jordan Love practices for 1st time since knee injury

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love practiced Wednesday for the first time since spraining his left MCL in the final seconds of Green Bay's season-opening loss against the Eagles on September 6.

NBC 26 sports reporter John Miller has video of Love throwing passes to players during Wednesday's practice. Love is wearing a sleeve on his left leg.

Jordan Love is back practicing. A good sign for the #Packers ahead of their game against the Titans. pic.twitter.com/BSBdOvvDlj — John Miller (@JohnMillerNBC26) September 18, 2024

Love did not play this past Sunday in the Packers' home opener against the Colts. Backup quarterback Malik Willis stepped up in his absence.

Green Bay beat the Colts 16-10 behind a heavy ground attack and key defensive stops. Willis went 12-of-14 for 122 yards, including his first-ever passing touchdown to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

The Packers next play the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday.