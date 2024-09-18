Watch Now
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers quarterback Jordan Love practices for 1st time since knee injury

Love sprained his MCL in his left knee in the season opener against the Eagles on September 6.
Packers Football
Morry Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football OTA practice session Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Packers Football
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love practiced Wednesday for the first time since spraining his left MCL in the final seconds of Green Bay's season-opening loss against the Eagles on September 6.

NBC 26 sports reporter John Miller has video of Love throwing passes to players during Wednesday's practice. Love is wearing a sleeve on his left leg.

Love did not play this past Sunday in the Packers' home opener against the Colts. Backup quarterback Malik Willis stepped up in his absence.

Green Bay beat the Colts 16-10 behind a heavy ground attack and key defensive stops. Willis went 12-of-14 for 122 yards, including his first-ever passing touchdown to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

The Packers next play the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller