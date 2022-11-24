Watch Now
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirms he is playing with broken thumb

The Green Bay Packers hold a 4-7 record and sit third in the NFC North standings.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed Wednesday he has had a broken right thumb since Week 5, NBC Sports reports. Rodgers said the injury happened during the last play in London. The four-time NFL MVP said, although he's played with a broken index finger and pinky before, he's never played with a broken thumb. He said surgery was never an option. READ: https://www.tmj4.com/sports/green-bay-packers/packers-quarterback-aaron-rodgers-confirms-he-is-playing-with-broken-thumb
Aaron Rodgers
Posted at 8:41 AM, Nov 24, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed Wednesday he has had a broken right thumb since Week 5, NBC Sports reports.

Rodgers said the injury happened during the last play in London.

The four-time NFL MVP said, although he's played with a broken index finger and pinky before, he's never played with a broken thumb. He said surgery was never an option.

"I've had worse injuries I've played with," he told reporters in Green Bay on Wednesday. "Definitely a challenge, but the days off helped."

The Packers hold a 4-7 record and sit third in the NFC North standings.

