Packers QBs coach Sean Mannion named Eagles offensive coordinator

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Since getting into coaching two years ago, Sean Mannion is doing something right, as he now finds himself as the man pulling the strings of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense.

Mannion has been hired as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, according to the franchise.

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Sean Mannion as Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/3TFXAzc9AS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 29, 2026

After spending nine seasons as predominantly a backup quarterback in the NFL, in 2024, Mannion landed a job as an offensive assistant in Green Bay working under longtime quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. Once Clements retired after the 2024 season, Mannion was promoted to his spot.

“Unbelievable,” head coach Matt LaFleur said of Mannion in early January. “Great job. He’s got a bright future in this profession.”

Mannion not only helped Packers star quarterback Jordan Love, but backup Malik Willis, who is expected to receive a sizable contract in free agency this offseason with a chance to start for another team.