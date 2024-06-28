Packers program recognizing military members returns; how you can get involved

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay Packers program recognizing military families and veterans is returning for its 18th year.

The program — Operation Fan Mail — honors military families and veterans during the pregame at Lambeau Field for every Packers home game.

The Packers and Network Health — the program's sponsor — are asking interested families and veterans if they want to be saluted on the field this upcoming season. The Packers say they can do so by submitting an essay 500 words or less on why a veteran should be honored.

Essays can be sent to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or by submitting them online HERE. The Packers say selected families will also receive four tickets to a game. A family member can be selected if they are in active duty or a veteran.

“Recognizing our Operation Fan Mail honorees and their families on the field prior to kickoff is always such a special part of gameday,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a news release. “We are looking forward to honoring these brave men and women for their sacrifices. We appreciate the opportunity to thank them for their service at Lambeau Field.”

"Partnering with the Green Bay Packers supports Network Health's mission of creating healthy and strong Wisconsin communities,” Network Health Chief Administrative Officer Penny Ransom said. “The Packers have a long tradition of excellence and performance, something Network Health stands behind. With Operation Fan Mail, we honor those in our communities who exhibit excellence and performance throughout their lives. We are grateful for our military service members and through this sponsorship, we're able to show our appreciation."

The Packers say 206 military families have been saluted since 2007.