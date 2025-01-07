Packers Pro Shop website attacked by hackers, team releases statement

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers Pro Shop website was hit by hackers recently, the team confirmed in a statement sent to NBC 26 on Tuesday.
According to the Packers, the malicious code inserted by hackers was removed the same day.
Read the team's full statement below.
Maintaining the privacy and security of our fans’ personal information is of utmost importance to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers Pro Shop’s website, managed and hosted for us by a third-party vendor, had a malicious code inserted by hackers. Immediately after being alerted to the malicious code, we began an investigation with the assistance of outside experts and the malicious code was removed the same day.
We are continuing to work closely with our vendors to ensure they continue to strengthen their security controls to prevent future incidents. The incident affected only a limited number of individuals who conducted credit card transactions on the website during a short time period. All potentially affected individuals have been sent a notification letter with additional information on the incident and includes three years of complementary credit monitoring and identity theft protection.
The incident was limited to the single e-commerce website and did not affect any other Packers information technology or data. We are working closely with our vendors and third-party experts to ensure our sites are as secure as possible for our fans.
Aaron Popkey, Green Bay Packers Director of Public Affairs