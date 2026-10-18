Packers place Skyy Moore on injured reserve and activate Savion Williams

GREEN BAY (AP) — The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver/kick returner Skyy Moore on injured reserve along with defensive tackles Jonathan Ford and Javon Hargrave on Saturday.

The designation means each of them must miss at least their next four games. The Packers (3-2) also activated wide receiver Savion Williams off injured reserve, clearing him to make his season debut Sunday night when they host the Dallas Cowboys (2-3).

Hargrave already is expected to miss the rest of the season after injuring his Achilles tendon late in a 31-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Moore is dealing with an ankle issue and Ford has a calf problem.

Moore has seven catches for 35 yards this season.

Williams, a 2025 third-round pick, had been dealing with an ankle injury this season after catching 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown his rookie season.

Green Bay also has promoted edge rusher Arron Mosby and wide receiver Coleman Owen from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday night’s game.

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