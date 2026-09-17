Packers on a 6-game skid going back to last season and face a Jets squad looking for a 2-0 start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It has been quite a while since Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers walked off the field with a victory.

A promising start last Sunday turned into an embarrassing fourth-quarter collapse in a 39-22 loss at Minnesota. And now they're mired in the type of skid the franchise hasn't seen in 35 years.

The Packers have dropped their past six games, counting their 31-27 NFC wild-card playoff loss at Chicago. It's the first time Green Bay has lost that many in a row since it closed the 1990 season with a five-game losing streak and lost its first two games in 1991.

“During the season, there’s going to be so much adversity that comes up, and I think losing Week 1, that’s what it is,” Love said. “Everybody knows what it is, and now it’s just moving on. We’re here in Week 2.”

Next up for the Packers (0-1) is the New York Jets (1-0), who are coming off a dominant 23-10 victory at Tennessee and will try to be 2-0 for the first time since 2015.

It was a nice start for the Jets, who lost their first seven games last season in Aaron Glenn's debut as coach. They're trying to snap a skid of 10 consecutive losing seasons and end a 15-year playoff drought.

“I think each week, we’re trying to make a statement," Glenn said. “It doesn’t matter who it is. I mean, I think we all know our history and we’re trying to change that history."

The Jets' defense stifled the Titans while quarterback Geno Smith ran an efficient and effective offense. New York will certainly look to do the same against Green Bay, which struggled all game to protect Love.

Penalties on defense and some questionable coaching decisions — such as Matt LaFleur’s doomed decision to forgo a field goal and try for a first down — all added up to an ugly finish for the Packers, whose most recent win was Dec. 7, 2025, against Chicago.

“Nobody’s finger-pointing because everybody had a hand in it,” Green Bay linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "Let’s just get back to work. There’s no better medicine for a bad loss than the next game. So let’s just get back, focus on the Jets and get a win on Sunday.”

Need to know

Green Bay (0-1) at New York Jets (1-0)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Packers by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Packers 0-1; Jets 1-0.

Last week: Packers lost to the Vikings 39-22; Jets beat the Titans 23-10.

Last meeting: Jets won 27-10 on Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

Series record: Jets lead 9-5.

Matchup to watch

Packers' O-line vs. Jets' pass rush. Green Bay's shuffled and inexperienced line struggled against constant pressure from Minnesota's defense as Love was sacked four times. New York harassed Tennessee's Cam Ward, sacking him three times and pressuring him often. No. 2 overall pick David Bailey and Will McDonald, who each had a sack, could be in for a big afternoon off the edge.

Stats and stuff

— The game marks the home opener for the Jets, who are debuting new white helmets with their fifth current uniform combination and encouraging fans — who packed the stands in Tennessee — to wear white for a stadium-wide “White Out.” “We want to make this place a place where it’s hard to play,” Glenn said.

— The Packers last started 0-2 in 2006, their first season under coach Mike McCarthy.

— During their six straight losses, the Packers have been outscored 90-15 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

— Green Bay has lost five games, including the playoffs, in which it led by at least nine points in the second half since the start of the 2025 season.

— Packers WR Christian Watson had six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota. Those marks either set or matched his second-highest career totals in all three categories.

— Love’s 387 yards passing against Minnesota was the second-highest total of his career. It also was the highest season-opening total for a Packers quarterback in franchise history.

— Love has thrown 24 touchdown passes in September games since 2023. No NFL quarterback has as many TD throws during the month of September in that stretch.

— Packers K Trey Smack’s 59-yard field goal against Minnesota was the longest in NFL history by a player making his debut, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

— The Jets are looking to start 2-0 for just the 12th time in franchise history and first since 2015.

— The game marks the first home start for Smith with the Jets since Oct. 23, 2016, his final start of his first stint with the team.

— The Jets opened the first and second halves last week with touchdown drives on their opening possession of each, the first time they've done that since Week 17 of the 2021 season against Tampa Bay.

— New York had a 19-play scoring drive that bridged the first and second quarters and lasted 11:48 — the team's longest drive by time in any game since 1994, according to Stats Perform.

— RB Breece Hall has 3,500 yards rushing and needs 90 to pass Bill Mathis for ninth on the Jets' career list.

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AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Green Bay, Wis., contributed to this report.