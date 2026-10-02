Packers' offensive line shuffle continues with Banks and Monk getting ruled out for Buccaneers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ week of upheaval on the offensive line has continued with the announcement that guards Aaron Banks and Jacob Monk won’t be available for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

Friday's update follows the Packers’ additions of veteran guards Kevin Zeitler, Laken Tomlinson and Mekhi Becton — all former first-round draft picks — earlier in the week. Zeitler and Tomlinson were added to the 53-man roster, and Becton joined the practice squad.

Banks is dealing with knee and toe injuries, while Monk has a quadriceps issue. Neither has practiced all week.

Green Bay’s guard situation has been a major problem through the Packers’ first three games. Green Bay (1-2) ranks last in the NFL in yards rushing per game (48.7) and yards per carry (3.0).

Banks entered the season as Green Bay’s starting left guard, but this will be the third game he has missed already. Monk had just one career start before starting each of Green Bay’s first three games this year, but he's been ineffective.

Rookie fifth-round pick Jager Burton made his first career start in Banks’ place at left guard during the Packers’ 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 24. Burton practiced on a limited basis Thursday with a groin issue and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

The Packers also have ruled out defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf/groin) and defensive tackle Anthony Campbell (ankle).

Tampa Bay (0-3) has ruled out quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quadriceps), outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (groin/shoulder) and tight end Ko Kieft (elbow). Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels will make his first career start in Mayfield’s place.