Packers now in playoff position after upset win vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are now in playoff position in the NFC after an upset win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

If the season ended today, the Packers would be the 7th seed in the NFC - the final Wild Card slot.

TMJ4

Currently, the other Wild Card slots belong to the 5th-seeded Cowboys (9-3) and the 6th-seeded Vikings (6-6).

The top four seeds in the NFC belong to the division leaders, with the Eagles (10-2), 49ers (9-3), Lions (9-3), and Falcons (6-6) filling those spots.

Nipping at the green and gold's heels are the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, both of which share Green Bay's 6-6 record. The Packers currently hold tiebreakers over both teams, with a head-to-head win over the Rams, and a better record against divisional opponents than the Seahawks.

Green Bay's Wild Card game would be on the road against the 49ers if the playoffs started today, but as fans know, there's a long way to go.

The Packers have five games left on the schedule, and NONE of them are against teams with a winning record. Here's how the rest of their regular season looks:



Week 14 - at New York Giants (4-8)

Week 15 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

Week 16 - at Carolina Panthers (1-11)

Week 17 - at Minnesota Vikings (6-6)

Week 18 - vs. Chicago Bears (4-8)

With that kind of schedule, fans can't be blamed if they start dreaming of the playoffs these next few weeks. It would be a remarkable feat for a Packers squad that had a 3-6 record in mid-November.

Week 14's game against the New York Giants will kick off at 7:15 p.m. on December 11 on Monday Night Football.