Packers lose WR Jayden Reed for the season due to neck injury

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed will miss the rest of the season after undergoing neck surgery, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur provided the update during a press conference Wednesday morning. The head coach added the surgery is not expected to be career-ending.

On Instagram earlier, Reed posted a photo in uniform captioned: "God will use the unusual to do the unexpected… 11 out."

Reed was carted off the field during the Packers' matchup against the New York Jets on Sept. 20.