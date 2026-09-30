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Packers lose WR Jayden Reed for the season due to neck injury

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Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) is tended to on the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed will miss the rest of the season after undergoing neck surgery, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur provided the update during a press conference Wednesday morning. The head coach added the surgery is not expected to be career-ending.

On Instagram earlier, Reed posted a photo in uniform captioned: "God will use the unusual to do the unexpected… 11 out."

Reed was carted off the field during the Packers' matchup against the New York Jets on Sept. 20.

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