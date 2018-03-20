Packers lose Morgan Burnett in free agency

Kelly Price
2:11 PM, Mar 20, 2018
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday they have signed former Packers safety Morgan Burnett to a three-year deal. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the contract is worth close to $14.5 million.

Burnett started 102 games for Green Bay after being drafted by the Packers 71st overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. During his time in green and gold, he compiled 683 tackles (485 solo), nine interceptions, 7.5 sacks, 44 passes defended, nine fumble recoveries and eight forced fumbles. Last season, Burnett put up 68 tackles (48 solo) and defended three passes despite missing four games with a hamstring injury.

 

