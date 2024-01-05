Packers look to secure playoff position in Week 18, Bears look to play spoiler

The Packers dominated the Bears in Week 1 of the NFL season, 38-20.

Since September, there have been a lot of roller coaster ups and downs for both teams.

"They played hard then, but it just looks like some of their young guys are playing better," Packers center Josh Myers said. "They got some experience and reps. They look like they're more comfortable and executing better. They're a tough front, no doubt about it."

"I think this team is motivated enough just by the situation we have to get into the playoffs," quarterback Jordan Love said. "How bad we want that. Just the season we've had, the bumps along the road. Just putting ourselves in position, everybody is very motivated. I think the past couple weeks have been high-level games. Just knowing what's at stake. Knowing what we need to get into the playoffs"

"Quite frankly I think we've put ourselves in this position in terms of having our backs against the wall, knowing what's at stake," head coach Matt LaFleur said. "Now we climbed out of that position. I'm excited for our guys to be at our home stadium with the playoff-type vibe around it."

The Packers don't want a repeat of last season when all they had to do is win and get in to the playoffs. Instead, a division rival — the Lions — came into their house and spoiled the party. This time the Packers want to prevent the Bears from building to 2024 with a springboard win like that.