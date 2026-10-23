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Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin won't play Sunday at Detroit because of a shin injury

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Jason Behnken/AP Photo/Jason Behnken
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
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GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay linebacker Zaire Franklin has a shin injury that will keep him from playing Sunday at Detroit, leaving the Packers without their second-leading tackler.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Franklin took a knee to the shin during a collision and wouldn’t be available for the Lions game. Franklin had been added to the injury report on Thursday.

“I don’t think it’s going to be anything too long-term, but just an unfortunate deal,” LaFleur said. “It happens when you play football, especially the way our guys have been practicing. But I think we’ve got a lot of confidence in (Isaiah) McDuffie and (Ty’Ron) Hopper and Nick Niemann if need be to go in there and do a great job for us.”

Franklin has 41 tackles in his first year with Green Bay after spending eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. The Packers acquired him in a trade for defensive tackle Colby Wooden.

Green Bay’s top tackler is safety Evan Williams, who has 49 stops.

The Packers (4-2) will be seeking their fourth straight win Sunday when they face the Lions (3-2).

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