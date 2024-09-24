Packers legend Brett Favre says he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's

WASHINGTON (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre said he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's, a disclosure made during a testimony to Congress Tuesday morning.

Favre appeared before the House Ways and Means Committee to testify about his potential misuse of taxpayer money in Mississippi.

The former quarterback, who won three NFL Most Valuable Player awards during his time with the Packers, has been accused of improperly using political connections to redirect public money to his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, and his own pockets.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," Favre told lawmakers. "And I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s."

"This is also a cause dear to my heart," Favre added. "Recently, the doctor, running the company pleaded guilty to taking (public) money for his own use."

Favre has not been criminally charged, but he is repaying some of the money.

Parkinson's is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements.

Symptoms, such as shaking and difficulty with balance and coordination, gradually worsen over time and often progress to difficulty walking and talking.

Parkinson.org says "regardless of age, sex, socioeconomic status and residence, having suffered a single concussion in one’s lifetime increased the likelihood of later being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease by 57%."

Favre has previously said he believed he suffered "more than 1,000 concussions" during his 20-season NFL career.

Information from NBC News was used in this report.