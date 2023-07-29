Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari 'grateful' as he heads into year 11 with Green Bay

GREEN BAY — This season will be a much different one for Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari. Gone is his best friend Aaron Rodgers….and in…are many new faces on the offense,

As Bakhtiari embarks on year 11, he’s excited about the unknown of his team and trying to regain All-Pro form.

“I’m very grateful for where I’m at and I’m just kind of excited to see what happens,” he said. “Football is football, it's not the healthiest thing in the world so we’ll see when we get out there.”

For the 31-year-old it’s all about load management after multiple knee surgeries to make sure he can play on Sundays. When healthy he’s still a top left tackle in the game, he didn’t give up a sack last year. This year he’s hoping for a return to All-Pro status.

“As a husband, as a father make my family proud of what I’m able to do,” he said of embarking on a new chapter. “Make sure my teammates appreciate the kind of player and the kind of man that I am.”

There’s a lot of young new faces in the locker room this year, but Bakhtiari said it’s all good vibes early on in camp.

“Guys are smiling," he said. "Guys are having fun. Guys are figuring out what it’s like to be a Green Bay Packer to play in the NFL. It’s fun kind of seeing how people go about their business. There’s a lot of new faces. I’ve had a good time so far. Again, it’s early in camp but it’s been fun.”

With those fresh faces comes mistakes, but also an advantage. Team’s don’t have any tape on these guys.

“There’s a lot of guys who haven’t played a lot of football,” the five-time All-Pro said. “It’s a new look and that’s exciting because you don’t really know what to expect.

The left tackle says he has a good rapport with Jordan Love and just like the rest of us, he’s ready to see what QB10 has come game day.

“I'm just excited to see him go out there and play kind of showcase to everyone. Help support and facilitate and let the play-makers make the plays. Let Jordan shine, let the wide receivers get open to help ‘em make a play.”