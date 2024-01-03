Packers' Jordan Love named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

For the first time in his career, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Love is especially deserving of the honor after his performance against the Minnesota Vikings. He was 24-of-33 for 256 yards with three touchdowns and a 125.3 passer rating in Green Bay's 33-10 win against the Vikings last week. He also rushed for a touch down.

Love made passes to eight different players during the game, with Bo Melton, Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft each recording 6 receptions.

The game against the Vikings was Love's eighth this season with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions. He's now tied with San Francisco's Brock Purdy for most in the league.

Love now has 30 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns in the year, becoming just the second quarterback in franchise history to do so in a single season. Aaron Rodgers did it twice — once in 2009 and once in 2016.