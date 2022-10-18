Packers, Jaire Alexander make donation to Toys For Tots

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers and cornerback Jaire Alexander made a donation to Toys For Tots on Tuesday at Lambeau Field.

The check presentation took place near the Packers team tunnel on the field. According to a news release, the Toys for Tots campaign has received support from the Packers for many years through a variety of donations, collections, and special events.

To support the initiative, the Packers are awarding a $20,000 donation to the Brown County Toys for Tots campaign as the collection effort gets underway for another holiday season. This year, Alexander is taking part in the giving by inviting the community to donate and pledging to award $23 for every toy donated to the program this year, up to $20,000.

The Marine Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes those toys to less fortunate children during the holidays to send a message of joy and hope. For more info, visit green-bay-wi.toysfortots.org