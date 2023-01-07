Packers honor Damar Hamlin at Lambeau Field with emphasis on his jersey number

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are honoring Damar Hamlin ahead of Sunday's game by putting emphasis on his jersey number "3" on the field at Lambeau.

The Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken off the field in an ambulance in critical condition. He has since had his breathing tube removed and is now talking.

The Packers tweeted photos of the field Friday evening with the caption "Love for Damar". There is a blue outline around the "3" on the 30-yard line.

Love for Damar 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/4TQN9A0eSN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 7, 2023

Packers players like Christian Watson, Allen Lazard, and Aaron Jones have expressed prayers for Hamlin this week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show that seeing a player get CPR on the field was shocking.

"Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott deserve a lot of credit for the way they handled things last night" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/eFpLUZlgF1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 3, 2023

David Bakhtiari tweeted out he's "full of so many different emotions. Just thinking about Hamlin and his family. Your football family is with you as well. This is bigger than the game."

Randall Cobb tweeted, "I'm so sick man… so many emotions but I'm trying to channel all my energy and thoughts to Damar and his family. That is the scariest thing I've witnessed seeing on the field. Please be okay."

The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football on Jan. 8. It is the final game of the regular season and will kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT. You can watch the game right here on NBC 26.