Packers hiring former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator, per reports

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Less than a week after Jeff Hafley took the Miami Dolphins head coaching job, the Green Bay Packers have found his replacement.

The Green & Gold are hiring former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as their defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Gannon led the Cardinals to a 15-36 record over three seasons. Arizona's defense finished No. 29 in points allowed, but Gannon did not call the plays while serving as the head coach.

However, prior to that, he had much more success as the Eagles defensive coordinator. In 2022, Gannon ran a Philadelphia defense that finished No. 8 in points allowed and No. 1 in passing yards allowed and helped lead the team to the Super Bowl.

The Packers have not yet officially announced the hire. This will be Matt LaFleur's fourth defensive coordinator in his eight seasons in Green Bay.