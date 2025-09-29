Packers head into bye week seeking to correct costly mistakes from their past two games

After they played as well as any team in the NFL through their first two games, the Green Bay Packers got a reality check the past two weeks.

Now they head into their bye week facing a crossroads after a 13-10 loss at Cleveland and a 40-40 tie at Dallas, causing them to fall behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

“We can go home and put our heads down, and we are just blaming each other and point the finger,” said Micah Parsons, who made a potential touchdown-saving sack in overtime to highlight the former Cowboys’ pass rusher’s return to Dallas.

“Or we can be men and say, ‘This is where I’m coming from. This is where you are coming from. And how do we fix it?’ I think we have to be adults here. We have to be professionals. We have to find a way to be positive.”

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the Packers’ issues these past two Sundays.

The offense that struggled in Cleveland a week earlier was resurgent Sunday at Dallas. Green Bay scored on all five of its possessions after halftime.

But a defense that entered Sunday having given up the fewest points of any NFL team allowed Dallas to score touchdowns on five of its last seven drives, even though the Cowboys were missing two starting offensive linemen and four-time Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb because of injuries.

The Packers (2-1-1) hadn’t allowed as many as 40 points in a game since a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia in 2022.

“I take ownership,” Parsons said after the game. “Coach and them take ownership. But ownership is one thing, and doing something about it is another. Tomorrow, let’s all watch this film together as a team. Let’s break it down. Let’s talk about it. I think that’s the tough conversation that we have to have all together.”

The Packers will spend their bye week having those talks as they figure out how they can recapture the form they showed in their earlier victories over the Lions and Washington Commanders.

“There’s just a lot of little areas that if we clean them up and execute better, we’ll be the team we want to be,” quarterback Jordan Love said.

“I have no doubt. We’re still a really good team. But it comes down to Sundays, coming out here and performing, executing at a high level. Yeah, there’s some disappointment in these past two weeks. We’ve got some things to clean up and there’s a long season ahead of us.”

What’s working

One week after the Browns limited them to 81 yards on 31 carries, the Packers rushed for 164 yards on 35 attempts. ... The Packers went 10 of 14 on third down and 1 of 1 on fourth down. ... An offensive line missing two starters allowed only one sack, though it was a big one — a strip-sack that led to a Dallas touchdown just before halftime.

What needs help

The special teams breakdowns continued Sunday as an extra-point attempt got blocked and returned to the end zone. That three-point swing proved critical in a game that ended in a tie. ... Green Bay's poor clock management in overtime nearly prevented the Packers from attempting a tying field goal to end the game. There were about 22 seconds left when Emanuel Wilson was tackled for a 1-yard loss after making a catch. Green Bay snapped the ball with about 6 seconds left, and a single second remained after Love threw an incomplete pass to Matthew Golden in the end zone.

Stock up

Romeo Doubs had a career-high three touchdown catches. He has four touchdowns this season to match his 2024 season total. ... Josh Jacobs rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns. ... Brandon McManus kicked a tying 53-yard field goal at the end of regulation and a 34-yarder on the final play of the game. ... Golden made a game-saving, 14-yard catch on fourth-and-6 late in the fourth quarter.

Stock down

LT Rasheed Walker appeared to get beaten on James Houston's strip-sack late in the second quarter. ... CB Carrington Valentine struggled in pass coverage.

Injuries

DT Devonte Wyatt left with a knee injury and CB Nate Hobbs was evaluated for a concussion. OT Zach Tom (quadriceps), G Aaron Banks (groin) and OT Anthony Belton (ankle) didn't play.

Key number

6-0-1 — The Packers' record at AT&T Stadium following Sunday's tie. The Packers had won each of their first five meetings with the Cowboys at A&T Stadium. Their most recent Super Bowl victory also came in that stadium.

Next steps

The Packers don't play again until an Oct. 12 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then they head back on the road to face Arizona and Pittsburgh.