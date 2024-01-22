Packers have an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver

The Packers have great young talent in the receiving corps, with five wideouts and two rookie tight ends. Christian Watson and Jayden Reed only had one combined catch in Dallas. But both are ready.

Matt LaFleur was talking about receivers and said that while Reed didn't have any catches, he was among the happiest guys there. So where does that mentality in this group come from?

"Man, it's just the brotherhood that we've been building all year," Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed says. "We all want each other to do good because when we all do good, the team does good. So I'm just happy for everybody in this building and that's just the brotherhood we got. We care for each other and we want individually each other to do great."

The Packers are riding a wave of momentum into California as they jet out to face the 49ers. And sometimes that can start with a spark, against the league's worst team. Hard to believe the incredible run began with the escape win against the lowly Carolina Panthers.