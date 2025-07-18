Packers Hall of Fame opening temporary Sterling Sharpe exhibit

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers are opening a new, temporary exhibit honoring Sterling Sharpe ahead of the former wide receiver's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in Canton, Ohio next month.

The "Call from Canton" exhibit, located on the first floor of the Packers Hall of Fame adjacent to the community gallery, gives fans a chance to look back at Sharpe's greatest moments while donning #84 for the Green & Gold.

Sharpe, a 3x First-Team All-Pro and 5x Pro Bowler, was drafted #7 overall by the Packers in the 1988 NFL Draft. He retired as the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (595), and second in receiving yards (8,134) and touchdowns (65). However, Sharpe's impressive career was cut short in 1994 after he was diagnosed with a severe neck injury, and retired when he was 29.

Sterling, who is now 60, will join his older brother, Shannon, as the first-ever pair of brothers to be Pro Football Hall-of-Famers.

More information about the Packers Hall of Fame hours can be found here.