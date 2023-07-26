Packers GM, head coach set tone and expectations for Jordan Love in training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutenkunst unofficially started Packers training camp with press conferences this morning. And topic number one? What do they need to see out of new starting quarterback, Jordan Love.

"There's a lot of things I'd like to see from him. It's more or less, just the process of getting better each and every day and the command that he has. You can't give him enough reps. Just making those incremental improvements and being consistent on a daily basis, but I'm really excited. He definitely has complete command of our offense, there's no doubt about it. He's put the work in. He knows the ins and outs and now it's going to apply that in a real situation," Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur says.

"Consistency," Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says. "I think when most of these young players, especially the ones who are very talented come in you see the flashes right away. It's just can you do it down in and down out within the scheme and make plays within the scheme. What the coaches are asking him to do. The consistency part is what we're looking at for all our young players. It's one thing to flash or make plays off your natural ability and what you've known in the past. Can you take what's being taught to you and make plays within that scheme? I think that's what we're mainly looking for."

The first official full-team practice kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Green Bay.