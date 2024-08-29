Packers GM Brian Gutekunst discusses 'very difficult' roster moves ahead of Week 1

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's been a difficult last few days for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur as they had to trim their roster to 53 players – 53 players who they hope can help them hoist the Lombardi trophy at the end of the year.

“It's very difficult,” said Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. “It's very difficult to look people in the eye that you know have produced and have played well enough to make your team and you have to move on. That’s really really hard.”

Mike Roemer/AP Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, left, and head coach Matt LaFleur walk across the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Out are Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph at kicker and in is Brayden Narveson, picked up off waivers from the Titans. He made 6 of 7 field goals in the preseason. The longest, a 59 yarder. His only miss was from 58.

“Brayden was a kid that we liked coming out and then he had an excellent preseason there in Tennessee and as it unfolded and he was let go, we just thought it was a really good opportunity to get a good young kicker and give him a shot at it,” the Packers GM said.

George Walker IV/AP Tennessee Titans place-kicker Brayden Narveson (47) kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Out are Michael Pratt and Sean Clifford, well, Clifford is back on the practice squad. Acquired in a trade with Titans, Malik Willis is now the next man in line behind Jordan Love. Willis completed 74% of his passes for 205 yards, two passing touchdowns and only one interception this preseason.

“He's in his 3rd year and he really has shown a lot of progression this preseason and it was just an opportunity for us to add a guy who can not only make plays with his arm, but his legs as well,” said Gutekunst.

Gerald Herbert/AP Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

But if Willis isn’t up to speed by next Friday's game, LaFleur said they wouldn’t hesitate to use Clifford as the backup. He just needs to get back to the fundamentals.

“We certainly still have a lot of confidence in Sean and that’s the circumstance we’re in right now,” LaFleur said.

The Packers believed wide receiver Grant DuBose should be on the 53 man roster, but cut him because they believe in Malik Health just a little more. The undrafted free agent had 15 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown in his rookie season.

“Malik's got a very unique ability to make plays when it matters,” Gutekunst said. “When the ball is in the air it’s kind of his. He has a great ability to go attack the football, make tough catches. He's been a playmaker from college to the moment he got here.”

Mike Roemer/AP Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) during a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

And as many NFL players have learned, for most, their job is never safe.

“You can’t take it for granted either. This league is what have you done for me lately. you have to continue to work and grind and keep your spot. It’s a competitive situation always,” said LaFleur.