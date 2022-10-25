Packers, Fleet Farm set to honor veterans with a Salute to Service

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers along with Fleet Farm launched its annual "Salute to Service" initiative on Tuesday, a program designed to honor veterans and military members throughout November.

During a press conference, Packers President/ CEO Mark Murphy announced that Packers running back Aaron Jones, who grew up in a military family, was this year's spokesperson for the initiative.

Salute to Service is a league-wide program in conjunction with the recognition of Veterans Day, the Packers and Fleet Farm are honoring those who serve in a variety of ways with fundraising opportunities, discounts for military members and veterans, player and alumni visits, and gameday features.

"We're proud to honor members of our military and veterans this November through our Salute to Service initiative," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "We're looking forward to partnering again with Fleet Farm to recognize and thank the brave men and women of our armed forces who have sacrificed so much for our country."

This year, the nonprofit partner for the campaign is Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.

Patriot K9s of Wisconsin provides training and education to both the veterans or service members and service dog candidates together to create the highest quality service dog team at no cost to disabled veterans and active-duty members impacted by military-related PTSD, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma.

Fans can take part in the Salute to Service effort by purchasing a limited-edition Packers Salute to Service bandana at the Packers Pro Shop. $5 from each purchase will go directly to the Wausau-based organization.

You can find the bandana along with other Salute to Service merchandise online by clicking here.

Lambeau Field Atrium businesses are also offering special discounts and promotions for veterans and military members, with free Packers Hall of Fame admission with their military ID on Veterans Day.

Members of the military and veterans eating at 1919 Kitchen & Tap also can receive a 25% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages through November.

The Nov. 13 Packers game against the Dallas Cowboys will serve as the Packers' Salute to Service game, presented by Fleet Farm.

Players will wear and use special equipment that features the NFL Salute to Service camo-ribbon decal.

The stadium will feature camouflage Salute to Service goal post wraps, banners and pylon decals and in-game video features will include shoutouts to those who are serving and recognition of veterans.

The game will also include a flyover featuring U.S. Navy jets and the national anthem will be sung by a Wisconsin veteran.

Fans coming to the game will receive a patriotic wall flag.

Tickets for the Packers' Salute to Service game can be purchased here.