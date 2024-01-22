Packers first-round pick Lukas Van Ness is peaking at the right time

As the Packers jet out to California to face the 49ers, among the many young players making huge contributions is Lukas Van Ness. The Green Bay first-rounder has been brought along slowly but correctly by the team.

"Yeah, I think it just, you know, it just shows what the rookie season is," Packers Outside Linebacker Lukas Van Ness said.

"You know, I feel like in this business, a lot of people are quick to judge...and want instant results...I had a lot of hurdles to get over, and I felt like especially this last month or two I've been able to put together and play a lot more freely. And go out there and just have fun."

And even though Van Ness is a rookie, he knows it's better to peak late in the season rather than too early.

"You know? This is where the best football is needed," Van Ness says. "We require everyone to go out there, and especially this time of the year, when you're playing January football,and meaningful football, this is when you want to play your best."

The Packers have great young talent in the receiving corps as well, with five wideouts and two rookie tight ends. Christian Watson and Jayden Reed had only one catch between the two of them in Dallas, but both are ready.