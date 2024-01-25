Watch Now
Packers fire Chris Gizzi as strength and conditioning coordinator

Posted at 1:42 PM, Jan 25, 2024
GREEN BAY (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have fired Chris Gizzi as strength and conditioning coordinator after he had held that position for five seasons.

Gizzi, who played linebacker for the Packers from 2000-01, had worked on Green Bay's strength staff for 10 seasons. He took over as strength and conditioning coordinator in 2019.

"We appreciate Chris for his dedication and contributions to our success over his time with the Packers," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday in a statement announcing the move.

The announcement comes one day after the Packers fired Joe Barry as defensive coordinator after three seasons.

