Packers fan applies for defensive coordinator position, gets handwritten rejection letter from Mark Murphy

A Green Bay Packers fan has a very unique piece of memorabilia.

Bill Port, who lives in the Milwaukee area, wrote to Packers' President and CEO Mark Murphy with his offer to fill the open defensive coordinator position.

Bill Port Letter to the Packers



Bill didn't get the job, but he did get this handwritten rejection letter from Murphy.

Bill Port Letter from Mark Murphy

In the letter, Murphy says, "while your fantasy football experience is impressive, I regret to inform you that we have decided to go in a different direction."

Murphy takes the opportunity to rib one of his rivals, as well, saying, "I hear the Bears have an opening — you look to be a perfect fit."

Bill said in a Facebook post that when he sent the application, he was mainly hoping for a funny rejection letter. Wish granted!

Bill's cousin posted about the exchange on X, formerly Twitter, and the post is picking up a lot of views.