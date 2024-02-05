Watch Now
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers fan applies for defensive coordinator position, gets handwritten rejection letter from Mark Murphy

Letter from Mark Murphy
Bill Port
Letter from Mark Murphy
Letter from Mark Murphy
Posted at 11:34 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 12:34:40-05

A Green Bay Packers fan has a very unique piece of memorabilia.

Bill Port, who lives in the Milwaukee area, wrote to Packers' President and CEO Mark Murphy with his offer to fill the open defensive coordinator position.

Letter to the Packers
Letter to the Packers

Bill didn't get the job, but he did get this handwritten rejection letter from Murphy.

Letter from Mark Murphy
Letter from Mark Murphy

In the letter, Murphy says, "while your fantasy football experience is impressive, I regret to inform you that we have decided to go in a different direction."

Murphy takes the opportunity to rib one of his rivals, as well, saying, "I hear the Bears have an opening — you look to be a perfect fit."

Bill said in a Facebook post that when he sent the application, he was mainly hoping for a funny rejection letter. Wish granted!

Bill's cousin posted about the exchange on X, formerly Twitter, and the post is picking up a lot of views.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller