Packers expected to sign All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs in free agency, report says

NFL free agency hasn't even officially begun, but the Green Bay Packers are already reportedly making a big splash.

The Packers are expected to sign All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, according to a report Monday from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport first reported the news on X.

The #Packers are expected to sign Josh Jacobs, source tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Jacobs, who has played for the Raiders since he was drafted in 2019, is one of the league's premier running backs. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2022, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in both 2020 and 2022. He also led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022.

Across five seasons, he has racked up 5,545 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns.

Jacobs certainly would make for a splashy 1-2 punch at running back with the Packers' current number one guy, Aaron Jones. The reported move would also seem to indicate that A.J. Dillon's time in Green Bay may be coming to an end.

NFL free agency officially begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.