Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite photo contest finalists selected, voting open

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Voting is now open for the Packers Everywhere Fan Favorite photo contest.

The Packers said after thousands of photos were submitted, five finalists have been selected to have their photo featured around Lambeau Field during a game next season.

The winner will also receive two tickets including airfare and hotel accommodations.

The Packers said the finalists are:

Kelsee Haas from De Pere

MacKayla Schaetz from Neenah

Kelsey Delehanty from Stoughton, Wis.

Jen Hall from Oregon, Ill

Robert Meinhardt from St. Louis, Mo.

Voting is open from now until May 1. The Packers said each time a fan votes, they will be entered to win two tickets to a game.

The grand prize winner will be announced on May 6.

If you're interested in voting for your favorite fan photo, click HERE.