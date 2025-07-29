Packers’ Elgton Jenkins says he’s OK with his position switch and believes he can thrive at center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Elgton Jenkins says he doesn’t expect the Green Bay Packers to alter his contract before the season to reflect his position switch while adding that he’s fine with the move from guard to center.

“Right now, it’s just (about) being the best player I can be, being the best teammate,” Jenkins said Monday. “Like I said, man, I know what I’m going to do this season. I’m confident in my ability, very confident in it. So just going out there playing ball, keep doing what I’ve been doing and it’s going to take care of itself.”

Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowl guard, is moving to center after the Packers signed former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Aaron Banks to fill his old spot at left guard. Jenkins will take over for Josh Myers, who was Green Bay’s starting center for the past three seasons before signing with the New York Jets in March.

The 29-year-old Jenkins practiced on a limited basis Monday for the first time after dealing with a back issue the first few days of training camp. Jenkins said he had hurt his back while lifting weights earlier in the offseason.

The back issue also had prevented Jenkins from participating in Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp last month, though he was present for it.

Jenkins did skip the Packers’ organized team activities this offseason, but he said Monday that was because of family concerns rather than any issues over changing positions.

“I’m having changes in my family right now, so I wanted to spend more time with them,” Jenkins said. “And it so happened that came up, so it was just, like, it was better for me to spend time with my family this offseason.”

Jenkins said he had expressed a willingness to move when general manager Brian Gutekunst asked him about the possibility of switching positions.

“When he asked me the first time, I was like, ‘Yeah, let me think on it,’ “ Jenkins said. “I thought about it for a little while and he called again and I was like ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ “

Jenkins acknowledged his representatives had spoken with Packers officials about how the position switch could impact his future earnings. Jennings has two years remaining on the four-year, $68 million contract extension he signed in December 2022.

“They had a conversation, and obviously the conversation was going on for a long period of time, but right now where we’re at is focusing on the being the best player I can be,” Jenkins said. “Been playing this game for 20-some years, seven years in the league, I’m very confident in my ability and what I can do. The financial side, I know that’s going to come. Right now, it’s just how can we build chemistry within the O-line to get better and as an offense.”

The Packers and Jenkins have reason to believe he can thrive as a center.

Jenkins was at center for 26 of his 34 career starts during his college career at Mississippi State. While the 2019 second-round pick has primarily played left guard in the NFL, he also has started four games at center, eight at left tackle and six at right tackle.

His most recent start at center came in a 24-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 3 of last season when Myers was out with a wrist injury.

“I feel like the sky’s the limit, honestly,” Jenkins said. “I can be an All-Pro, Pro Bowl, same guy — probably even better, honestly. We’re just going to see.”