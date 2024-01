GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers said Wednesday cornerback Keisean Nixon has been named to the NFL Players Association All-Pro team.

The team said Nixon was voted to the team by active players.

The Packers said Nixon led the league in kickoff return yards this season with 782, averaging 26.1 yards per return.

Nixon will look to contribute to a Packers victory when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.