Packers coach Matt LaFleur expects suspended wide receiver Romeo Doubs to be back this week

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Green Bay wide receiver Romeo Doubs is expected to be back with the team this week after he was suspended for what the Packers described as conduct detrimental to the team.

Coach Matt LaFleur said after Green Bay's 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday that he would have a conversation with Doubs on Monday.

“I fully anticipate him coming back and am hopeful that he’ll come back and get ready to work,” LaFleur said. “Distractions happen in the National Football League. Distractions happen in life. You’ve got to do your best to focus on the task at hand. I thought our guys did a pretty good job of that.”

Doubs didn’t practice Thursday or Friday. The Packers said at the time he was dealing with a personal matter.

With Doubs out of the lineup, tight end Tucker Kraft had four receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jayden Reed had four catches for 78 yards, including a highlight-reel play in the first quarter.

On second-and-10 at the Packers 45, Jordan Love completed a 53-yard pass to Reed in a tight window near the left sideline. Reed hauled it in despite three Rams defenders in the vicinity, including Lake all over Reed’s back.

“He's doing good, that's all I know,” Reed said when asked if he has talked to Doubs. “We’ve just got to stay together collectively. That’s the most important thing.”

Doubs has 12 catches for 169 yards and no touchdowns through Green Bay’s first four games this season after he had 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He capped his 2023 season by catching a combined 10 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in the Packers’ two playoff games.

Doubs has spent his entire three-year career with the Packers, who selected him out of Nevada in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.