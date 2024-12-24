Packers clinch playoff berth with dominant 34-0 over Saints at Lambeau

GREEN BAY (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jacobs gained 107 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown for a sixth straight game as the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth while producing the first shutout of the NFL season, 34-0 over the hapless New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Green Bay (11-4) earned its fifth postseason appearance in six years and recorded its first shutout since beating Seattle 17-0 on Nov. 14, 2021. The Saints (5-10) were blanked for the first time since falling 13-0 to San Francisco on Nov. 27, 2022.

New Orleans played without injured quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara. Rookie Spencer Rattler started and went 15 of 30 for 153 yards with an interception and a fumble.

Green Bay's margin of victory was its largest since a 55-14 blowout of the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9, 2014.

The Packers have won nine of their last 11 games, with their only losses during that stretch coming to the NFC North rival Detroit Lions. They will enter the playoffs as a wild card after being eliminated from NFC North title contention Sunday.

Jacobs ran for 69 yards and a 1-yard touchdown on 13 carries. He also caught four passes for 38 yards.

Jordan Love went 16 of 28 for 182 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown to Dontayvion Wicks. Chris Brooks and Emanuel Wilson also had 1-yard touchdown runs, and Brandon McManus kicked field goals from 55 and 46 yards.

Green Bay's defense made it a miserable night for Rattler while missing four starters because of injuries: linebacker and leading tackler Quay Walker, cornerback Jaire Alexander and safeties Evan Williams and Javon Bullard. Safety Zayne Anderson had an interception in his first career start.

The Packers scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions.

Love found Wicks on third-and-goal to cap the game’s opening drive. Wicks’ touchdown was his fifth of the season and first since Oct. 20 against Houston.

Jacobs' touchdown capped a 17-play, 96-yard drive that lasted 8:55. It was the Packers’ longest possession of the season in terms of plays and time. The Packers also had a 96-yard march in their 24-19 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.

The drive included two fourth-down conversions. Love had a 2-yard sneak on fourth-and-1 from the New Orleans 45 to open the second quarter. Love then threw a 14-yard completion to Tucker Kraft on fourth-and-2 from the 35.

Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown in six straight games, putting him one away from the longest such streak in Packers history. Paul Hornung had a touchdown run in seven consecutive games in 1960.

Brooks' first career touchdown made it 21-0 with 6:28 left in the second quarter. McManus kicked both of his field goals in the second half.

Wilson capped the scoring with 2:41 left on a drive engineered by backup quarterback Malik Willis.

Injuries

Saints C Erik McCoy left with a elbow injury. Saints LG Lucas Patrick got hurt in the closing minutes. Packers WR Christian Watson hurt a knee.

Up next

Saints: Host Las Vegas on Sunday.

Packers: Visit Minnesota on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl