Packers believe cornerback Brandon Cisse's passion for the game will help him thrive in rookie year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Before playing his first NFL game, Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse wanted to learn more about the best players at his position.

So the rookie second-round pick from South Carolina reached out to his new coach for feedback. Cisse wanted Matt LaFleur to tell him about the best cornerbacks he’d seen and what set them apart.

“That’s just kind of what I wanted to do this summer,” Cisse said. “My summer study was kind of just trying to get the top five to eight corners in the league and try to break down their top clips or see things that they got beat on that will probably come up schematically — guys who kind of play in similar defenses.”

LaFleur related that story this week while complimenting Cisse’s passion for the game and calling him a “football junkie.”

“This guy, he lives and dies football,” LaFleur said.

The Packers need Cisse to be a quick study.

He’s expected to get a starting assignment when the Packers open their season Sunday at Minnesota. That means Cisse could spend at least part of his debut lining up against Justin Jefferson, the Vikings' two-time All-Pro receiver.

Packers coaches believe Cisse’s mentality can help him survive getting thrown into the deep end right away.

“Especially at that position in my opinion, there’s going to be a learning process of how you deal with failure,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “Not to say that he’s going to fail but they are going to catch balls on him if he’s out there playing. That happens to everybody. It’s how you respond to that. … I know he’s wired the right way to be able to play the next play and get up and line up and execute.”

Cisse has been preparing for this moment for years. The way he contacted LaFleur for insight on top cornerbacks isn’t unusual.

South Carolina co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray said Cisse often asked him about cornerbacks he coached 10-15 years ago. Cisse always wanted to know what he could do better.

“He was really kind of obsessed with that kind of as much as any DB that I’ve coached,” Gray said.

As Cisse learns more about the game’s top cornerbacks, he said he already has developed a kinship with one of the greats.

South Carolina is the alma mater of Stephon Gilmore, and Cisse got to know the two-time All-Pro cornerback over the last year. Cisse now communicates regularly with Gilmore, who played from 2012-24 and was the 2019 NFL defensive player of the year.

“Around this time, we’ll probably talk at least two or three times a week, try to talk about ball and see what he sees,” said Cisse, who spent two seasons at NC State before transferring to South Carolina. “It’s always good to have somebody great like that who’s won a DPOY in your corner.”

Cisse’s new teammates praised him throughout training camp.

Safety Evan Williams said Cisse’s knowledge of the game has been apparent on the practice field.

“A lot of times in defenses we’ve had, it’s the safety giving the calls to the corner, making sure we’re on the same page,” Williams said. “A lot of times, I’m out there and he’s giving the call to me before I’m even able to see the formation. I’m like, ‘OK, we’ve got somebody who’s got a little football smarts.’"

Williams also believes Cisse has the right temperament to navigate the ups and downs of a rookie season. Williams notes Cisse seems mild-mannered up until he gets into a competitive situation.

That’s when Cisse’s drive becomes apparent.

“You can see it in some of our competition periods,” Williams said. “He’s yelling at the O-line, yelling at receivers, telling them they can’t get open. I feel like having that balance of both is really important, being able to kind of look at the next play and understand each play has a life of its own, but at the same time, just be a competitor to the very end.

“I feel like he’s able to flip that switch on and off really well. I’m expecting the world out of this kid.”

LaFleur continues backing Jacobs

LaFleur said Friday that he doesn’t feel differently about Josh Jacobs after the running back pleaded no contest a day earlier to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property. The charges stemmed from a May altercation Jacobs had with his girlfriend.

“I know the guy and I know the character of the guy,” LaFleur said. “I’ve said that many times."

LaFleur had said last week that “I believe him and I trust him” while adding that “I’m going to do that until proven otherwise.”

LaFleur said he hadn’t heard anything from the league regarding how it might respond to this development. After the charges against Jacobs were filed, the NFL placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list, which prevents him from playing or practicing but allows him to keep receiving a paycheck.

Jacobs’ plea deal requires him to pay $1,000 plus court costs in regard to the battery charge. The criminal damage to property charge can be dismissed in a year if he fulfills various requirements.