Packers announce 2026 NFL schedule featuring holiday games, primetime matchups

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NFL released the full 2026 regular-season schedule Thursday night, officially setting the Green Bay Packers’ 17-game slate for the upcoming season.

The Packers will open the season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Lambeau Field for their home opener later in September . Green Bay’s schedule also includes multiple primetime matchups, holiday games and several nationally televised appearances.

Among the highlights on the schedule is a Thanksgiving week road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and a Christmas Day game against the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay will face each NFC North opponent twice, as well as teams from the NFC South and AFC East as part of the NFL’s rotating scheduling formula. Other notable opponents on the schedule include the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets.

Quarterback Jordan Love enters the season after leading the Packers to another playoff appearance in 2025, with Green Bay looking to contend again in the NFC North.

Green Bay Packers 2026 Schedule

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings — Sunday, Sept. 13 | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Week 2: at New York Jets — Sunday, Sept. 20 | Noon | FOX

Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons — Thursday, Sept. 24 | 7:15 p.m. | Amazon

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Sunday, Oct. 4 | Noon | FOX

Week 5: vs. Chicago Bears — Sunday, Oct. 11 | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys — Sunday, Oct. 18 | 7:20 p.m. | NBC 26

Week 7: at Detroit Lions — Sunday, Oct. 25 | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers — Thursday, Oct. 29 | 7:15 p.m. | Amazon

Week 9: at New England Patriots — Sunday, Nov. 8 | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Week 10: vs. Minnesota Vikings — Sunday, Nov. 15 | Noon | FOX

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams — Wednesday, Nov. 25 | 7:00 p.m. | Netflix

Week 13: at New Orleans Saints — Sunday, Dec. 6 | Noon | FOX

Week 14: vs. Buffalo Bills — Sunday, Dec. 13 | 7:20 p.m. | NBC 26

Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins — Sunday, Dec. 20 | Noon | FOX

Week 16: at Chicago Bears — Friday, Dec. 25 | Noon | Netflix

Week 17: vs. Houston Texans — Monday, Jan. 4 | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions — Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 9/Jan. 10 | Time TBD | TV TBD

Additional dates, kickoff times and broadcast information will be added and updated as the NFL finalizes schedule details.