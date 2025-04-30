Packers add depth at linebacker by signing Isaiah Simmons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Linebacker Isaiah Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, signed with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

Simmons had been with the New York Giants for the past two years after spending his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him out of Clemson.

The 26-year-old Simmons has made 42 starts, but only five of them came over the past two seasons. He appeared in 17 games and made one start for the Giants last season while playing on 16.5% of their defensive snaps and nearly one-third of their special teams plays.

Simmons has 8½ sacks, five interceptions and two pick-6s.